Contractor who died during armed robbery in Madison identified as Kenosha man

MADISON — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died during an armed robbery at a Culver’s restaurant in Madison.

56-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Kenosha, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant about 3 a.m. Tuesday when two armed and masked robbers entered the Culver’s. Chief Mike Koval says Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack. Although the medical examiner says the cause of death is pending.

Koval says the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid. Koval says the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour.