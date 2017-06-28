Man shot, killed while trying to extort money from kidnapped father and son

LITHONIA, Georgia — A man is dead after he was shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.

According to police, the man broke into the father and son’s apartment around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28th, and forced them to drive him to an ATM machine at the SunTrust Bank on Panola Road in Lithonia, Georgia.

A woman at the scene said she saw their vehicle pull up and heard two shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the suspect dead. It is unclear who shot the suspect.

The father and son remained at the scene until officers arrived.