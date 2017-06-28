× Summerfest 2017: Getting to the Big Gig…and the acts you can see while you’re there

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2017 is officially underway! Wednesday, June 28th marks Day One of the Big Gig. When planning your visit to Summerfest during the 50th edition, fans have a variety of options on how to get to the festival.

The key is to plan ahead, as there are many convenient transportation choices available throughout the Greater Milwaukee area to make the Summerfest commute easy to navigate.

Below are some tips to help you plan your visit:

Park at Summerfest Grounds: Parking lots open daily at 9:00 am. All parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-paid parking passes for specific dates during Summerfest may be purchased at the American Family Insurance Box Office or at Summerfest.com. Accessible parking spaces are available in Lot H. Vehicles must have appropriate plates or permits to park in accessible spaces. If you are parking at Summerfest for a show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, please plan enough time to navigate traffic and park, prior to concert start time, as lots fill up quickly.



To access all the information you need in advance – admission discounts, performance line-ups, food and beverage vendors, and more: Download the Summerfest app and build your personalized schedule. Pick up a Summerfest brochure at a local outlet. Visit Summerest.com.



Security Policies – the festival encourages guests to leave their bags at home to cut down on waiting at the gate for security. Keep the following policies in mind as you enter Summerfest: Visitors will enter the festival through metal detection and should be prepared to comply with security requirements. If patrons bring bags, please allow ample time to enter – ALL bags are subject to inspection prior to entering. NO backpacks or bags larger than 9x10x12 will be allowed on the grounds.



BUS AND SHUTTLE SERVICE:

Milwaukee County Transit System

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) offers easy options that get you straight to the gates of Summerfest. Catch an MCTS Freeway Flyer or an Ozaukee County Express from designated parking lots.

Take advantage of the MCTS Downtown Shuttle along Wisconsin Avenue and park within walking distance of a Shuttle stop. Or, you can ride a local bus route and walk a short distance to the Summerfest Grounds. Visit Summerfest.com for more information on the Downtown Shuttle program. Visit RideMCTS.com for more information and suggested routing or call (414) 344-6711 for 24-hour automated bus information.

Once you’re there, you’ll want to know which acts you can check out — and on which stages.

Below is a list of headliners for Wednesday, June 28th:

Marcus Amphitheater:

Red Hot Chili Peppers 7:30 p.m.

The BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite:

The Moody Blues 10:00 p.m.

The Miller Lite Oasis:

Hook N Sling 7:30 p.m.

Touch Sensitive 8:30 p.m.

Flume 10:00 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage:

Tesla 10:00 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage:

SHAED 8:00 p.m.

MisterWives 10:00 p.m.

US Cellular Connection Stage:

Frankie Ballard 10:00 p.m.

The Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and CW 18 & My 24:

Spin Doctors 10:00 p.m.

Johnson Controls World Sound Stage:

Lee Fieldds & the Expressions 8:00 p.m.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears 10:00 p.m.

JoJo’s Martini Lounge:

The Cougars 8:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to access Summerfest’s website to check the complete lineup, take a look at admission promotions and Summerfest’s Get Around Guide — and more.