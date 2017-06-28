× Tornado damages houses, topples trees in western Wisconsin

ELLSWORTH — A tornado has touched down in western Wisconsin, damaging houses and knocking down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Ellsworth and moved east toward the Spring Valley area about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28th.

A storm spotter reported the tornado demolished half a home and toppled trees about six miles northeast of Ellsworth.

Law enforcement reported significant damage to houses and multiple trees and power lines down four miles southwest of Spring Valley.

Meteorologist Todd Krause at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, says after morning storms moved on, there was enough afternoon sunshine to heat up the atmosphere and trigger the tornado.