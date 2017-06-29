Checking the progress: Bucks offers a look inside the new arena in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks offered the media on Thursday, June 29th a look at the progress being made in the construction of the new Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee.

The tour was led by Bucks President Peter Feigin. The media was taken inside and out of the arena site to talk about key points of construction. At the moment, crews are working on a lot of "vertical" construction -- escalators and elevators are going in this summer.

On May 2nd, the Bucks installed the first roof truss for the arena. The truss, weighing roughly 23.5 tons, was one of nine for the roof of the arena (seven long trusses, two short trusses).

The new Bucks arena and surrounding entertainment and sports center is scheduled to open in the fall 2018. CLICK HERE to check out a virtual tour of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.