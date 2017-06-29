× Milwaukee area beaches show elevated bacteria, 2 closed for now

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria. They include South Shore Beach in Milwaukee and Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee.

The following beaches are also marked as possibly having an increased risk of illness because of bacteria:

Bender Beach, Oak Creek

Bradford Beach, Milwaukee

McKinley Beach, Milwaukee

You can monitor the status of all of Wisconsin beaches by visiting the Wisconsin Beach Health website. The beaches in the list have current or historical E. coli monitoring data in the WI Beach Health system.