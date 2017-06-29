× “Never say never:” On ESPN Milwaukee, Packers legend Brett Favre doesn’t rule out return to team as coach, GM

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre told ESPN Milwaukee he’s still not ruling out a return to the Packers — saying “Never say never” during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch Thursday, June 29th.

According to ESPN, Favre has “entertained the thought” of becoming a general manager or coach. ESPN noted Favre did coach at the high school level in Mississippi after he retired, and he told ESPN Milwaukee that was “a lot of fun.”

“That type of stuff has crossed my mind, because it’s no different to me than coaching. It’s being involved in the game in some aspect,” Favre told ESPN Milwaukee. “I would say, I’d never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration. I don’t know, and I don’t want to create a stir, because who knows? But I would say, ‘Never say never,'” Favre said on Wilde & Tausch.

Favre: I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach (in Green Bay) or in administration there. #Packers — Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) June 29, 2017

Favre played for the Green Bay Packers for 16 years. He was traded to the New York Jets and started at quarterback for the 2008 season before signing with the Vikings on August 18, 2009 as their starting quarterback. He made an NFL record 297 consecutive starts.

On March 4, 2008, Favre formally announced his retirement.

On July 2, 2008, it was reported that Favre was in contact with the Packers about a possible return to the team.

On July 11, 2008, Favre sent a letter to the Packers asking for his unconditional release to allow him to play for another NFL team. Packers GM Ted Thompson announced he would not grant Favre an unconditional release and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to Aaron Rodgers as its new quarterback.

Complicating matters was Favre’s unique contract giving him the leverage to void any potential trade by not reporting to the camp of the team he might be traded to if the Packers elect to go that route.

Favre formally filed for reinstatement with the NFL on July 29, 2008, and his petition was granted by Commissioner Goodell, effective August 4, 2008.

Favre then flew to Green Bay to report to Packers training camp. After a lengthy meeting with head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Ted Thompson, however, both sides agreed it was time for Favre and the organization to part ways.

After negotiations with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets on August 7, 2008.

Favre was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last summer, and he was honored at Lambeau Field in October.

Favre told ESPN any potential NFL pursuits wouldn’t happen until his daughter, Breleigh finishes her volleyball career at Southern Mississippi University, where she’ll be a freshman in the fall.