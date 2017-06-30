× 2 taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

WHITEFISH BAY — Two 18-year-old men were taken into custody early Friday morning, June 30th after leading police on pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 2:00 a.m. near Oakland and Hampton. Police say the pursuit ended with a minor crash.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Two 18-year-old men were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

