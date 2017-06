× Brown Deer police: No serious injuries in collision that led to rollover

BROWN DEER — North Shore Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a rollover crash on N. Green Bay Rd. just north of Brown Deer Rd. on Friday afternoon, June 30th.

Brown Deer police indicated in a tweet that there were no serious injuries as a result of this wreck.

What led to the crash remains under investigation at this time.

