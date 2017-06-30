Travel by horse-drawn wagon and experience the variety of places in downtown Racine

RACINE -- There's a unique way to travel around downtown Racine -- and Evan Peterson has a look the Horse-Drawn Tavern Tour.
About the Horse-drawn Tavern Tour (Website)
August 12 @ 4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
| $50.00
Starting Summer 2017, travel by horse-drawn wagon and experience the variety of wonderful places Downtown Racine has to offer, along the route of Main & Sixth Streets. Stops along the way will offer a selection from their establishment to try. Purchasers will receive a wristband for drink specials during their tour and are encouraged to go back to those participating restaurants and bars to continue their experience after the tour ends!