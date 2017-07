OAK CREEK — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead at Falk Park Pavilion located in Oak Creek Saturday, July 1st, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Officials say the deceased is an adult male.

MCMEO: notified of a death investigation at Falk Park Pavilion in Oak Creek, 1 adult male. @MCSOSheriff investigating. Autopsy 7/3/17 — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 1, 2017

An autopsy has been scheduled for July 3rd.

