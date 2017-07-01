Princess Diana remembered on what would have been her 56th birthday

LONDON — Princess Diana is remembered on what would have been her 56th birthday. Her family held an intimate service Saturday, July 1st at her family home.

According to CNN, as part of the ceremony, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry re-dedicated her final resting place at Althorp House.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the service as well. Along with four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Prince Charles, Diana’s former husband, is performing his royal duties in Canada, and was not at the event.

Diana was laid to rest at Althorp House after her deadly car crash in Paris in 1997.