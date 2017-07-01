The Corners of Brookfield welcomes new retailers L.L Bean and Arhaus

BROOKFIELD — Two new retailers opened up shop in Wisconsin for the very first time. The Corners of Brookfield celebrated its grand opening and welcomed retailers Arhaus and L.L. Bean to its luxury lifestyle center Saturday, July 1st.

You may remember the center celebrated its public opening back in April, adding Free People, Lululemon and Sendik’s to its property since then.

Developers say they’re excited to see even more growth in the area.

PHOTO GALLERY

“The people of Waukesha County and Brookfield are turning out day after day after day night after night after night to support the restaurants and the stores and the brands that we have here and the more that we get here in the summer and towards the end of the year the busier and busier it gets,” said IM Properties Vice President of Operations, Robert Gould.

The grand opening featured some games for kids, like fly casting. Also the Echoes of Camp Randall Marching Band was on hand to celebrate.