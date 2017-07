× Traffic Alert: I-41 shut down near Holy Hill Road due to crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY — All lanes in both directions have been shut down on I-41 near Holy Hill Road in Washington County due to a crash. Delays are in excess of three miles.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.