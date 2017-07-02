Girl with leukemia sells lemonade to raise money for boy with brain tumor: “So he can live a longer life”

ROCKLIN, California — A California community has rallied around a little girl, after her lemonade stand caught the attention of law enforcement.

“Every single time that they come out and support — the fire department, the police department — they’re here for her, and to have that support is just amazing,” Michelle Hurst said.

According to KTXL, Michelle Hurst’s daughter, Taylor, who was diagnosed with leukemia, is selling lemonade to raise money for Martin, a little boy who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

“To get a lot of money for Martin so we can give him a lot of toys,” Taylor said.

Martin lives in Indiana, and he and Taylor have never met. His family needs the money for treatment. They have a $9,000 goal, for an experimental clinical trial in Boston, which would help extend his life by five years. He’s been given two to six months to live.

“So he can live a little longer life,” Taylor said.

This is Taylor Hurst’s fourth lemonade stand. The first raised money for her own battle with leukemia.

“You gotta take it day by day and have fun, and make good memories. Tay makes it easy. She smiles all the time,” Michelle Hurst said.

Taylor’s leukemia is in remission, but she has two more years of scans.

She sells lemonade made with fresh squeezed lemonade, sugar and a lot of love, and she may be the only thing sweeter than the lemonade she pours!

If you’re interested in donating to Martin’s family, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.