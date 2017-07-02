× Milwaukee Brewers fall to Miami Marlins, 10-3

MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs — the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it — and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.

The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna’s bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.

It appears to be the park, more than the bat, as the reason for Ozuna’s success. The big center fielder has nine home runs in 16 career games at Miller Park.

Marlins starter Dan Straily (6-4) allowed solo home runs to Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia. Derek Dietrich also homered for Miami.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra (1-3) took the loss.

Miami snapped its four-game losing streak thanks to a 17-hit attack, including four by Christian Yelich. Ozuna’s first homer, a three-run shot, put Miami ahead for good in the third inning.

While Thames and Arcia pushed Milwaukee’s National League-best total to 127 home runs this year, the rest of the Brewers failed to do much else against Straily.

Straily allowed three runs off five hits and one walk while striking out four. The right-hander is 4-0 in six career appearances against the Brewers.