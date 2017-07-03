× Driver accidentally hits gas instead of brake while parking, crashes through bank in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — A driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal as she was parking her vehicle, causing it to crash through a window at a bank, the Kaukauna Fire Department said Monday, July 3rd.

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Huntington Bank on E. 4th Street near Crooks Avenue.

Firefighters helped the driver, an older woman from Kaukauna, out of her vehicle. She was not injured.

The vehicle was able to be towed out of the window. The bank did not sustain any structural damage. Firefighters estimated the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the building.