Investigation underway after fatal fire on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE -- An investigation is underway after a deadly fire early Monday morning, July 3rd on Milwaukee's south side.

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a duplex near 28th and Becher just before 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but we do know it was contained to the lower unit of the duplex.

The Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News they were notified of a death at this location. An autopsy is scheduled for later this morning.

The Red Cross is assisting three people.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.

