“Seated football,” a “couch pouch,” food and fun! Folks get creative while waiting for U.S. Bank Fireworks

MILWAUKEE — A big show like the U.S. Bank Fireworks display takes a lot of planning — and that includes both the show organizers and visitors.

People camped out along Milwaukee’s lakefront for hours ahead of the big show on Monday, July 3rd. Some said they’d been out since 9:30 a.m. — and they found unique ways to pass the time.

Some who drove up from Chicago for the big show said the U.S. Bank Fireworks are better than the fireworks at Navy Pier, and we’d have to agree!

FOX6 News also found a group playing “seated football,” which was a sight to see.

Everyone said they were looking forward to a beautiful night, and a show that gets bigger and better each year. That is, everyone except seven-and-a-half-year-old Vivian Clutts, whose patience was running thin.

“Overnight…just for 10 minutes of fireworks? It’s just not that much,” Clutts said.

Clutts and her family had a pretty great spot for the fireworks, and FOX6 News even found a woman with something called a “couch pouch,” which can only be described as the greatest invention of all time! We’re certain she’ll enjoy Monday night’s show in comfort!

The fireworks begin at dusk Monday — and FOX6 News will carry the show live on air, online and on social media! Our on-air coverage begins at 9:00 p.m.