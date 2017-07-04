× Green Bay officer accused of forging ex-wife’s signature

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay police officer has been accused of forging his ex-wife’s signature to sell their car.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that 34-year-old Michael C. Jeanquart, of Denmark, will make his initial court appearance Wednesday on one felony count of forgery.

The criminal complaint alleges he forged the signature of his ex-wife on the title of their 2010 Kia Forte sedan after she told him not to.

The complaint says the officer admitted to a detective that he signed his ex-wife’s name after he found a buyer for the car. It says he needed money quickly.

She told the detective she didn’t object to him selling the car, and would have signed the title when she returned from a trip to Florida, but objected to him signing her name.