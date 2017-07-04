Pair of 7-week-old Siberian lynxes stolen from Animal Garden petting zoo in Delavan

DELAVAN — Two baby Siberian lynxes have been stolen from the Animal Gardens petting zoo in Delavan, according to the zoo.

Animal Gardens says the two seven-week-old lynxes were stolen in the evening Monday, July 3rd or early morning of Tuesday, July 4th.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified. If you have any information related to the two stolen lynx, you’re asked to contact the Delavan Police Department 262-728-9777 or Animal Gardens at 262-728-8200.

These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat, the zoo says.