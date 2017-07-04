Wisconsin’s state budget remains in limbo as new fiscal year begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Tuesday, July 4th marked four days into Wisconsin's new budget year -- and the state has no budget. At least Wisconsin is not Illinois, said Governor Scott Walker, where massive proposed tax increases are in limbo.

Before walking in Wauwatosa's Fourth of July parade, Governor Walker said he'd return to work on Wisconsin's unfinished budget Wednesday.

"I would anticipate this would get done. I would expect sometime here in July," Walker said.

Funding for road construction is the biggest sticking point. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to raise taxes or fees for roads, but says fellow Republicans in the Senate won't go along with that plan.

"So I guess the next move is on their part. I'll be waiting on what revenue increases they can support, or else we're just going to stay at the same level of spending and a whole lot of these projects will be canceled or delayed," Vos said.

There are no short-term consequences for not having a budget. Yet Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett blasted the GOP's internal divide.

"I think everybody recognizes that Republicans control every single lever of state government," said Barrett.

Even chronically divided Illinois lawmakers have passed a budget before Wisconsin, though it took a Fourth of July vote to approve a massive 32 percent income tax hike that Republican Governor Bruce Rauner quickly vetoed.

It's uncertain if Democrats in the legislature have the votes to override him.

Walker said the tax hikes would be Wisconsin's gain, predicting that companies and people will flee Illinois.

"With the concerns they're seeing in Illinois right now, that makes Wisconsin -- whether it's Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, Rock County -- all those areas will benefit from that," said Walker.

The reason there aren't any consequences in Wisconsin for missing a budget deadline is that state spending simply continues at the same level. But if the stalemate drags on for months, road projects would lose funding and school district could not plan their own budgets because they wouldn't know how much state aid they'd be getting.