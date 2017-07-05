2 motorcyclists injured after colliding with car in Racine, driver arrested for OWI

RACINE — Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital Tuesday, July 4th following an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Racine. The driver of the car was arrested for OWI.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Durand Avenue near Fischer Park.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned a car being driven by a 46-year-old woman from Kansasville was pulling out of a business on the south side of Durand Avenue and failed to yield the right of way to two eastbound motorcycles.

Both motorcycles struck the car and both motorcycle operators were injured.

One motorcycle operator was a 62–year-old man from Chicago, who was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington for non-life threatening injuries.

The second motorcycle operator, a 55-year-old Kansasville woman, was transported by rescue to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington and then transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet.

It is suspected alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident and the driver of the car has been arrested for two counts of failure to yield the right of way causing injury and two felony counts of OWI causing injury and is being held in the Racine County Jail.