"Critical blood shortage:" Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25

Dodge

Ashippun

7/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Centro Inc., 1404 N Spring St

8/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Church-United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street

Fox Lake

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

7/20/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

7/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln

Lomira

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

7/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

8/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

7/18/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 350 S Helena St

Fond du Lac

7/25/2017: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Ripon

8/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Atkinson Community, 211 S. Water St. East

Jefferson

7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

7/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School, 810 N Monroe St

Watertown

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Honey Creek Church, 8200 West Bluemound Rd

7/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 West Wells Street

7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Xperience Fitness – West Allis, 6706 W. Greenfield Avenue

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

7/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverview Middle School, 300 Riverside Circle

Sheboygan

7/7/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/4/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave.

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pine Haven Christian Communities, 220 Haven Dr

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

7/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

7/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

Sharon

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 841 Brewhouse, 841 E. Milwaukee Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/6/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., CrossWay Church, W156 N10041 Pilgrim Rd

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Rd

7/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cross of Life Lutheran Church, 20700 West North Avenue

8/4/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

Hartland

7/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

7/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Merton Community Center, W282 N6966 Main Street

Mukwonago

7/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mukwonago Town Hall, W320 S8315 Beulah Road

Muskego

7/5/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nashotah Village Hall, N44 W32950 Watertown Plank Rd.

New Berlin

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helium Trampoline & Climbing Park, 16235 W. Beloit Rd

North Lake

7/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town Hall Library, N76 W31429 Hwy VV

Pewaukee

7/3/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/13/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/20/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/26/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kirkland Crossings, 700 Quinlan Drive

7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/3/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

8/1/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sky Zone Trampoline Park, W229 N 1420 Westwood Dr