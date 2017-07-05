× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, July 4th and early Wednesday morning, July 5th.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near Cesar Chavez Drive and Mineral Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound. The initial investigation reveals that the victim became involved in a confrontation with another subject. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim.

The victim was conveyed to a local hospital by MFD. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say around 1:42 a.m. a 17-year-old male walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police say the victim is not being forthcoming regarding the events that led to the shooting.

MPD continues to investigate to determine a motive and a location for the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.