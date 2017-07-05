Throughout July, a gym in New Berlin is pushing you get in the best shape of your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- If you had a few too many hot dogs or beverages over the holiday weekend, you may be ready to get back to the gym. And personal training can give you the kickstart you need. Carl spent the morning at Wisconsin Personal Fitness in New Berlin.

About Wisconsin Personal Fitness (website)

Personal Training is for anyone who needs a little more help in the gym and wants one-on-one attention from a trained professional. At Wisconsin Personal Fitness, that's exactly what you get. I offer my clients with a customized fitness and nutrition plan completely tailored to your preferences, needs, and goals. I am so confident that you will look and feel better that I will refund your entire program package in the event you are not satisfied.

I understand that jumping into the fitness world can seem intimidating, and at times seem impossible. Personal Training in New Berlin provides each client with a non-intimidating, friendly, and clean environment. I want to see you succeed just as much as you do! Your goals are my goals, and our trainers will do anything to make sure you meet them.