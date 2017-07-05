Voces de la Frontera holds news conference on Milwaukee’s immigration policy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says his stance on cooperation with immigration officials hasn’t changed. This, after Milwaukee’s Voces de la Frontera accused him and other city leaders of quietly changing the city’s policy.

Voces de la Frontera says it’s becoming too easy for the Milwaukee Police Department to work with the power of federal immigration agents. In a new release, the group asked the mayor to not betray promises he made after the election.

Community representatives held a news conference on Wednesday, July 5th to address their concerns with the changes made to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure regarding immigrants.