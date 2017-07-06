Flexibility stretches you can do to get Fashionably Fit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we get older we can start to lose our range of motion -- but there are ways to keep yourself limber for longer. Ashley Haag of fASHionably Fit shows some stretches that will improve our flexibility and balance.

Workout #1 to help your back

Using a stability ball, reach forward as far as you can

Child pose stretch

Cat and cow stretches

Reach your right arm and left leg out; have your knee and elbow meet without touching the ground (like a crunch)

Workout #2 to help your hips

Lie on your back and lift feet up to the ceiling; put workout band around one foot and lay the other foot down. Pull the lifted leg towards you

Hamstring stretches

Benefits of being flexible

Quicker reaction times

More stability

Reminder: Don't forget to warm up!