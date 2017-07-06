LIVE VIDEO: Paul Ryan to participate in employee town hall in Oak Creek
Flexibility stretches you can do to get Fashionably Fit

As we get older we can start to lose our range of motion -- but there are ways to keep yourself limber for longer. Ashley Haag of fASHionably Fit shows some stretches that will improve our flexibility and balance.

Workout #1 to help your back

  • Using a stability ball, reach forward as far as you can
  • Child pose stretch
  • Cat and cow stretches
  • Reach your right arm and left leg out; have your knee and elbow meet without touching the ground (like a crunch)

Workout #2 to help your hips

  • Lie on your back and lift feet up to the ceiling; put workout band around one foot and lay the other foot down. Pull the lifted leg towards you
  • Hamstring stretches

Benefits of being flexible

  • Quicker reaction times
  • More stability

Reminder: Don't forget to warm up!