Flexibility stretches you can do to get Fashionably Fit

As we get older we can start to lose our range of motion -- but there are ways to keep yourself limber for longer. Ashley Haag of fASHionably Fit shows some stretches that will improve our flexibility and balance.
Workout #1 to help your back
- Using a stability ball, reach forward as far as you can
- Child pose stretch
- Cat and cow stretches
- Reach your right arm and left leg out; have your knee and elbow meet without touching the ground (like a crunch)
Workout #2 to help your hips
- Lie on your back and lift feet up to the ceiling; put workout band around one foot and lay the other foot down. Pull the lifted leg towards you
- Hamstring stretches
Benefits of being flexible
- Quicker reaction times
- More stability
Reminder: Don't forget to warm up!