Breaking: Officials on scene of massive train derailment in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Authorities are responding to a massive train derailment in the area of 104th and Greenfield in West Allis Thursday evening, July 6th.

Crews on scene of a train derailment: Greenfield Ave closed.@pulsepoint pic.twitter.com/biTapr1Z5j — West Allis Fire Dept (@West_Allis_Fire) July 6, 2017

@West_Allis_Fire has some type of train derailment. Sounds like some traffic being diverted. — Greenfield Fire (@greenfieldfire) July 6, 2017

FOX6 News has learned about 1,000 people in the area are without power, according to the We Energies Outage Map.

Officials with the DOT have reported Greenfield Avenue is blocked in both directions at S. 105th Street.

Both the West Allis Police Department and West Allis Fire Department ask citizens and travelers to find alternate routes around the area.

