Breaking: Officials on scene of massive train derailment in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Authorities are responding to a massive train derailment in the area of 104th and Greenfield in West Allis Thursday evening, July 6th.
FOX6 News has learned about 1,000 people in the area are without power, according to the We Energies Outage Map.
Officials with the DOT have reported Greenfield Avenue is blocked in both directions at S. 105th Street.
Both the West Allis Police Department and West Allis Fire Department ask citizens and travelers to find alternate routes around the area.
FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story when more information is available.