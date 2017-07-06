× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, July 5th and early Thursday morning, July 6th.

The first happened around 8:45 p.m. near 37th and Wright.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was involved in an on-going dispute with another subject. During the dispute, the victim was shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a family member.

The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near 27th and Vine.

According to police, the victim states that he was walking when the suspect confronted him. The confrontation led to the suspect shooting the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The victim is expected to survive his gunshot injury.

Both investigations are on-going and MPD continues to search for a suspect(s) in each incident.