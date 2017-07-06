President Trump reaffirms commitment to NATO’s Article 5

President Donald Trump is reaffirming his commitment to NATO’s Article 5 as he delivers a speech in Warsaw, Poland.

President Trump said Thursday that the United States “has demonstrated not merely with words, but with its actions that we stand firmly” behind Article 5, “the mutual defense commitment.”

He says, “Words are easy, but actions are what matters.”

President Trump was criticized during his first foreign trip for failing to explicitly affirm his commitment to the mutual defense of NATO members during a critical speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The article states than an attack on one member is an attack on all members and binds the allies to come to that country’s defense. It has only been invoked once, after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.