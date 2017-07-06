× Republican senators meeting to discuss Wisconsin budget

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Republican state senators are meeting privately as a deal to close a $1 billion transportation budget shortfall remains elusive.

Republican senators planned to meet Thursday, nearly a week after the GOP-controlled Legislature missed a June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. Spending continues at current levels while lawmakers work to pass a new spending plan.

Thursday’s meeting comes after five conservative senators rejected a proposal to impose a new fee on heavy trucks to help break the budget stalemate. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called on groups that opposed that fee increase to come forward with other ideas by next week.

Vos also suggested a budget impasse delaying road construction projects could hurt the state’s attempt to lure electronics manufacturer Foxconn and potentially 10,000 jobs.