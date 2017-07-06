The Big Gig’s biggest bar: JoJo’s Martini Lounge is a hit among festival fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest continues to rock the lakefront. Day eight features an encore performance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He's at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater which is right next to one of Summerfest's most popular venues -- and it's not exactly a stage.

At the crossroads of Summerfest's two largest venues, is the park's biggest bar. JoJo's Martini Lounge is a Summerfest staple for several reasons. Staffer Nicole Brenzel says obviously location is key.

"As we progressed we added mixed drinks, we added an additional outside space over here that serves BMO, an outside space that serves the amphitheater.

Second, speedy service is key because at Summerfest the crowd is grabbing and going.

"Absolutely, nobody waits for a drink at all here. It's like go, let's go, let's go," said Anthony Fugarino.

Anthony Fugarino is one of the original mixologists. They're able to entertain thousands every night because their support staff is so big.

"I've got everybody that works in there, we've got teachers and bakers, everybody wants to help and everybody wants to work," said Fugarino.

Then there's the fact that JoJo's has so much space, so naturally it serves as a popular meet-up so friends can join forces before heading to their next show.

"We even have a group that comes in from Canada every year, they kind of sit in the same spot, it's the same group, it's their meeting place," said Brenzel.

Other than the homemade drinks, Fugarino says that's what makes JoJo's martini lounge so unique. After 12 years at Summerfest, JoJo's is part of the act people keep coming back to see.

"Every five minutes, hey how you doing, how you doing Tony, they keep flooding in and it's beautiful," said Fugarino.

JoJo's Martini Lounge has their own stage, and features some of Milwaukee's best local bands.