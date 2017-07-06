“These are children…it’s just crazy:” Teens ages 13, 13, 15 in custody after woman pepper sprayed, punched

MILWAUKEE — Three people were attacked in three separate incidents in broad daylight on Milwaukee’s east side, and police say two of the suspects are just 13 years old. Milwaukee police have arrested a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in connection to the three attacks. One of the victims said Thursday, July 6th she’s not going to rest until they’re held accountable.

Bruised and in pain, Quirk recounted the terrifying moments after she says she confronted three teenagers about stealing a bicycle.

“My eyes were just on fire,” said Lynn Quirk. “I looked down the alley…and there they were, running out of somebody’s yard, heading north up the alley, now on a bicycle, and I thought, ‘not on my watch,'” said Quirk.

The east side resident said she was driving down Newberry near Cramer and Oakland Wednesday afternoon, July 5th when she pulled up next to the teens in her SUV — behind one of her rental properties.

“And I said, ‘that is not your bike.’ I said, ‘go put it back,'” said Quirk.

Two of the kids ran off, ditching the bike. But Quirk said the third started grabbing at her driver’s side door. With her window rolled down, Quirk said the boy then took out a can of pepper spray.

“He’s spraying me. I turned and looked at him and he just hauled off and punched me in the face,” said Quirk.

Just 15 minutes later, Milwaukee police say the suspect punched and pepper sprayed two other victims — the first on East Linnwood and the other on East Kenwood.

“It’s gotta come to an end,” said Quirk.

Now afraid to leave her own home, Quirk said she’s fed up with youth committing violent crimes in her neighborhood. The public safety issue has been an ongoing debate among city, county and state leaders over the past year, after several high-profile cases involving underage suspects.

“Nothing’s being done. Nothing. It hasn’t gotten any better,” said Quirk.

Quirk wants increased patrols in the area and harsher penalties for young criminals. She said she’s emailed her alderman and plans to speak out at any court hearings.

“This is 2:30 in the afternoon, and these are children. You’re just not safe. It’s just crazy, and you’re not going to run me out of my own city,” Quirk said.

District Three Alderman Nik Kovak says he takes the crimes seriously and will be able to comment further once police release more information.

Milwaukee police say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.