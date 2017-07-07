Celebrate motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson is throwing things back to the 1940's this weekend with a vintage motorcycle rally at the museum. It will feature antique bikes, live music and more. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

WILD ONES: VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE RALLY (website)

Harley-Davidson Museum

July 8, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Come celebrate motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.™ The 15th annual Knucklehead Company Reunion hosts an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games like the slow race and plank ride. The Ives Brothers Cycle will thrill the audience with Wall of Death Stunt Shows throughout the day and be sure to check out The Race of Gentlemen: Special Exhibit on display at the Museum through September 4.