Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Eli from West Allis

Posted 10:36 am, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 7, 2017

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet Eli Mares, and 10-year-old from West Allis.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

