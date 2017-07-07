Soak up the sun but don’t feel the burn: what to do for a healthy glow

Summer fun in the sun can lead to a healthy glow and it's important to protect your whole body from the powerful rays of the sun, but still enjoy your outdoor time. Real Milwaukee has got you covered from head to toe with lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz.
Here are some helpful suggestions you can use to fight away that summer sunburn!
- Hats off to summer: Barbara Cobb hats - Start designing at $150
- Beach hair, don't care: Get beachy, wavy hair with enhanced body and shine for $28. Plus it smells amazing.
- Sun-forgettable brush-on sunscreen: Sunforgettable Brush-on Sunscreen offers powerful SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection, alone or over makeup. SPF and finishing powder in one simple, on-the-go application. $64
- Sunshine daze: the Sunshine Daze Supergoop! tote, filled with conveniently-sized UV protection sun care goodies that offer crucial sun protection, make enjoying a day of play easy. $45
- Perk up! Lip & cheek treat: This little compact does double duty with vitamin enriched SPF 40 and a universal, buildable shade for that perfect post-workout flush, $22
- Sun protection: The Herringbone Kimssa Tunic comes in powerful blue and black and covers all of your assets. $89
- Sweet feet: Harley Davidson's Davlin edgy gladiator sandal is slinky and strappy with silver embellishments that take this silhouette to the next level.
- Best beach blankets: Picnic Time Vista Blanket Tote is perfect for any outing, it's reversible, zips into a convenient carry tote, adjustable strap and extra-large pocket, and it's machine washable, $25 JJ Cole Essentials Blanket - Perfect for the park, beach, little league games or wherever you may need it. $35
- A drink that `floats your boat:' Sip beach inspired drinks in style by the pool! Inflatable drink holders come in a variety of festive styles. Each pack includes three extra buoyant rafts that won`t tip over. Great for pools, hot tubs, lakes, oceans and more! $12
- Korres after sun greek yoghurt cooling gel: This ultra-cooling cream gel provides long-lasting freshness and comfort immediately upon application. It hydrates the skin, relieving excessive heat and stinging. $26