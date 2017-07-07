× Standoff underway in Waukesha: Police called to home for domestic disturbance

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police responded to a residence near Main Street and Caroline Street early Friday morning, July 7th for reports of a domestic disturbance.

As officers arrived, victims were fleeing from a window at the residence. The victims are a 37-year-old woman — and children who are 10, 12 and 17 years old.

Officers are now attempting to negotiate with the suspect. Residences were evacuated in the nearby area to ensure the safety of those citizens.

Main Street is closed from Pleasant Street to Hartwell Street. Caroline Street is completely closed. La Casa De Esperanza is open on Arcadian Street.

