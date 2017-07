ADAMS COUNTY — The Friendship Lake dam located in Adams County broke on Saturday, July 8th. All lanes of Wisconsin 13 at Mound View Drive are closed in both directions due to flooding.

FOX6 News has learned evacuation orders are being issued for residents in the area.

The Wisconsin Red Cross is assisting at the scene.

Red Cross opens reception center in Friendship at 507 W. Lake St due to dam failure. @WAOW @WJFW12 @WSAW @FoxWausau — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) July 8, 2017

