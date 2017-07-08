“It makes me sick to my stomach:” Animal Gardens lynx theft was an inside job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAVAN -- It was an inside job. A former employee of Animal Gardens is suspected of being behind the theft of two exotic animals worth thousands of dollars.

Snuggled up , nestled together, after an unnerving couple of days.

"They were hungry a little stressed," Animal Gardens Caretaker Danette Vincenti said.

Mogley and Blue, a pair of seven-week-old Siberian Lynx are finally back home, after being snatched from Animal Gardens on Monday, July 3.

Vincenti said, "I'm ecstatic I really am. I'm really happy they are back."

58-year-old Loren Wiseman who had recently resigned, was allegedly part of the heist. He was arrested Thursday, July 6 and faces charges of being party to theft of the animals.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Vincenti said.

"I was completely blown away. I would have never suspected one of my most trusted would have been the brains behind the whole seizure," Owner of Animal Gardens Dana Montana said.

Montana says she was contacted by Wiseman's female friend who was supposedly in a truck that was seen on surveillance when the cats were taken.

He called her and said he was leaving Wisconsin and he wanted to give her a gift before he left. She came that night and he told her the kittens were her gift so she said "Oh okay, I'll take them."

After seeing on the news the lynx were in fact stolen, Montana said the woman returned them.

"She called me hysterical saying wait a minute I didn't steal these were a gift and I don't want to go to jail," Montana said. "I knew that he had manipulated this whole scheme so I called the police."

Vincenti said, "he's been around exotics before and knew the value of them so I believe his intentions were to take them to Virginia and sell them there."

The lynx may cost about $5,000 each but officials say their true value come from the educational purposes they bring to animal gardens.

Thankfully they are back in the hands of rightful owners.

Montana said Wiseman had worked at Animal Gardens for years, he lived on the property and was a caretaker for the animals.