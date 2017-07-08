× MADACC raised money for homeless dogs with annual run/walk

WAUWATOSA — If you’re going to walk your dogs anyway– why not raise money while doing it?

That was exactly the goal of the 6th annual “Walk, Run, Wag Race” at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday July 8.

Every year, the event is hosted by the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC),

The race raised money to care for homeless dogs in Milwaukee County.

Last year the event took in more than $40,000.

Individuals and groups of runners — teamed up with their pets in hopes of making that number even higher this year.

“All the dogs get along and everybody kind of smells each other and everybody’s very respectful. It’s very quiet here with all the dogs,” Kristin Harthun, who has been in the race for the past four years, said. “As soon as we get here and my dog is with all the other dogs, he calms down and it’s really nice.”

Runners chose to run a 5K or a one or two-mile walk.

There was even a “sleep-in” option for those who couldn’t make it but still wanted to donate.