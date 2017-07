WEST BEND — West Bend police are searching for a missing and endangered 27-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since July 1st. Officials say Ryan Morrison was last seen around 10:00 p.m.

Morrison’s vehicle was later found unoccupied on the east side of the City of West Bend.

If you have any information on Morrison’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 262-335-5000.