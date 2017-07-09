× 1 killed, 3 hurt in crash after good Samaritan stopped to help change tire on I-94 EB in Delafield

DELAFIELD — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash that happened on I-94 eastbound, just west of Cushing Park Road in Delafield Saturday night, July 8th.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a passing motorist pulled over to assist the occupants of a minivan that was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 EB with a flat tire.

While the tire was being changed, a vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 struck the minivan and the motorist who was assisting the occupants of the minivan.

Four vehicles total were involved in the crash.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 56-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

An 11-year-old child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

The operator of the striking vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

I-94 EB was closed for six hours, and I-94 WB was closed for two while this crash was investigated and crews worked the scene.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Delafield, and Village of Chenequa Police Departments, along with the City of Delafield, Town of Delafield, Lake Country, Pewaukee, Western Lakes, Stone Bank and Hartland Fire Departments.