16 giant beer fermentation tanks arrive in Milwaukee from Germany for New Glarus Brewing Co.

MILWAUKEE -- Beer brewers in Wisconsin got some help from Germany Sunday, July 9th, and it arrived by water.

Sixteen giant fermentation tanks pulled into the Port of Milwaukee Sunday morning and they'll eventually head to their new home at New Glarus Brewing Company. The tanks were manufactured in Germany.

Each tank is capable of holding 600 barrels of beer -- more than 18,000 gallons.

The tanks may now be in Milwaukee, but there's still a long road ahead.

"From conception to completion, takes in excess of a year. In fact, the tanks will be moved on the backs of large trucks to New Glarus. Then they will be installed in a building that's only half finished. When they're in place, they'll finish the building around those tanks," Jeff Fleming, Port of Milwaukee spokesman said.

It took nearly two weeks just to ship the tanks to the U.S.

Now, New Glarus is hoping they'll have them installed in a matter of weeks.