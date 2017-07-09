× “A special party:” Big giveaways, including free admission for life mark last day of Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, July 9th marks the final day of Summerfest’s 50th, and Milwaukee World Festival officials are celebrating with prizes.

Many have shared that Summerfest’s 50th edition has had special meaning, especially for those who grew up attending the Big Gig.

Among the giveaways Sunday were 50-year commemorative books and 11-day parking passes. One of the most talked about prizes was free admission to Summerfest’s 51st! That was offered from noon to 3:00 p.m. to the first 30,000 fans.

Those individuals had their names placed into a drawing for free admission for life!

Summerfest officials said it’s the fans who have made this festival the world’s largest music festival.

“This year was a special party, and I mean, I got a little nostalgic this year and I don’t usually do that. There’s a lot of things that we’ve done through the years. There’s a lot of bands that have come through this thing. We are not only looking in the past, but we are also looking toward the future,” Bob Babisch, VP of entertainment for Summerfest said.

Big Gig officials said planning for Summerfest 2018 starts immediately, and we’re told next year’s lineup is already in motion.

