MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he was shot while inside a parked vehicle with a 17-year-old girl, who was wounded.

It happened near 95th and Silver Spring Drive early Saturday, July 8th — around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victims were approached by a suspect, who shot them. The 18-year-old man died, and the 17-year-old girl was seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

