Officials: County crew members, good Samaritans risked personal safety to help crash victim

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office are offering kudos to some good Samaritans who they say risked their own personal safety to help victims of a crash.

The wreck happened at US Highway 45 and County Highway F last Friday. In a Facebook post shared on Monday, officials said the following:

“Fond du Lac County Highway Department crew members Jim Guell, Steve Reilly, and Dan Hornburg were hauling gravel in their trucks when this head on crash occurred in front of them. The three immediately stopped and proceeded to empty all of the fire extinguishers you see lying in the ditch in the foreground of the photo, into the car that was on fire with an occupant trapped inside. Although badly injured, she survived the fire only because these highway crew members stopped and worked along with other good Samaritans, all risking their own personal safety, to get the fire out before first responders arrived. Nice work Fond du Lac County Highway Department, and thank you to others who stopped to assist at the scene last week.”