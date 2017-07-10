Tomatoes are popular to grow but are not without challenges, what to do about common diseases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tomatoes are the most popular homegrown vegetable of all. Tomato cages aren’t the only way to support them. Sharon Morrisey joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us several options that might fit your budget or be easier to do.

Tomatoes are popular to grow but they are not without their challenges. Learn what to do about the common diseases almost everyone has to handle.

In yards throughout the area, lilies are blooming in a show-stopping array of colors, shapes and sizes. Find out how to choose types to have some blooming from May until August.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.