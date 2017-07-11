City of Milwaukee, PyraMax Bank make $1M commitment to Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and PyraMax Bank made a commitment on Tuesday, July 11th to the city’s Harambee neighborhood.

Officials held a news conference to announce the bank’s $1,000,000 commitment of portfolio mortgage money to fund purchase and purchase rehab transactions in the neighborhood.

Partnerships with ACTS Housing, MGIC, Take Root Milwaukee, and Riverworks have all been instrumental in contributing to this housing initiative.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.