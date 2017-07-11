Have you ever wanted to fly your own plane? A great hobby is remote controlled aircraft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- The skies above Grafton will be buzzing on Saturday for the annual AstroWings Fun Fly. The remote control aircraft club invites people to come try it out for themselves, so Carl took them up on that.

Astrowings of Wisconsin Upcoming Meetings & Events (website)

We welcome new and prospective members to our monthly club meetings. We meet the third Monday each month. Once you become an Astrowing member, you will work with one of our many qualified instructors to take you from novice to pilot. Please join us and see what you have been missing!

June 2017 Meeting

Monday June 19th at 7:30 PM at the Grafton Senior Citizens Center. July 2017 Charity Fun Fly - SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday July 15th - Charity Fun Fly August 2017 Members Family Picnic (at the Astrowings Flying Field)

August Sunday TBD at 10:00 AM - 5pm at the Field - Lunch at ~1pm August 2017 Meeting - (at the Astrowings Flying Field)

Monday August 21st at 7:30 PM

(In case of Rain or Storm we will meet the Grafton Senior Citizens Center.